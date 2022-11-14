Left Menu

Police: 4 found dead in home near University of Idaho

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2022 07:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 07:46 IST
Police: 4 found dead in home near University of Idaho
Police are investigating the deaths of four people found Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus.

Officers with the Moscow Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon when they entered the home about a block from campus, according to a press release from the city.

Authorities did not release any additional details, including the cause of death or whether any of the four were students. Police said more information would be shared once family members were notified of the deaths.

The discovery prompted the University of Idaho to warn students to shelter in place for about an hour until investigators determined there was no active threat to others in the region.

The city of Moscow is a close-knit college town nestled in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho, about 130 kilometers southeast of Spokane, Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

