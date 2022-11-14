Left Menu

Police: 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found on Sunday in a home near the campus.Officers with the Moscow Police Department discovered the deaths when they responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon, according to a press release from the city.Police have called the deaths suspected homicides, which generally means the killing of one person by another, though the term doesnt necessarily suggest death was intended or committed in a criminal manner.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 12:33 IST
Police: 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found on Sunday in a home near the campus.

Officers with the Moscow Police Department discovered the deaths when they responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon, according to a press release from the city.

Police have called the deaths suspected homicides, which generally means the killing of one person by another, though the term doesn't necessarily suggest death was intended or committed in a criminal manner. Authorities did not release additional details, including the cause of death. Police said more information would be shared once family members were notified of the deaths. "It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide," University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday night.

"Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are cancelled on Monday, November 14." The university said counsellors would be available for students at the campus counselling centre, while employees could access assistance through an employee assistance programme. Green urged people to reach out if they were concerned about classmates or coworkers.

"An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind," Green wrote. "As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up." Shortly after the bodies were found, the university advised students to shelter in place for about an hour until investigators determined there was no active threat to others in the region. The Moscow Police Department said the investigation was ongoing and asked people with information to call the department. The city of Moscow is a close-knit college town nestled in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Spokane, Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022