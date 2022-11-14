Cong takes out 'Bharat Jodo Padayatra' in Jaipur to mark Nehru's birth anniversary

The Congress took out a symbolic ''Bharat Jodo Padayatra'' here on Monday on the birth anniversary of the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot participated in the foot march that was taken out from Tripolia Gate to Ram Niwas Garden. State minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, several MLAs and Congress workers took part in the yatra.

Gehlot also paid floral tributes to Nehru's portrait at the state Congress office here.

He described Nehru as a great politician and a great thinker. He said Nehru was not only a skilful politician but also a visionary and the builder of the modern India.

Meanwhile, Gehlot inaugurated the state-level Child Rights Week at the chief minister's residence.

Speaking on the occasion, he said values should be imparted in children and youngsters along with education.

The veteran Congress leader said children are the country's future and along with being educated, it is necessary for them to be well-cultured.

''For this, they should be taught about the great culture of the country and the state, the ideals of great men, their struggle, sacrifice and dedication,'' he said.

Gehlot asked children to read biographies of great men who played important roles in the country's freedom struggle, including Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The chief minister said it is a big responsibility of the government and the society to create a cultured generation with better education and health.

He said the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Bal Sahitya Akademi has been set up by the Rajasthan government to generate interest in literature among children and added that the the next state budget would be dedicated to youngsters and students.

Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal and senior officers were present on the occasion.

