BJP govt fulfilling commitments made to people of U'khand: CM Dhami

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-11-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:25 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said his government is fulfilling its commitments, including setting up a committee to draft the Uniform Civil Code and eliminating corruption, made to the people of Uttarakhand.

Dhami was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a nursing college in Kothgi in Rudraprayag district.

''Uttarakhand was the first to take steps towards setting up a panel to draft a Uniform Civil Code and other states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have followed suit,'' Dhami said at the He said there were irregularities in job recruitment exams since 2014-15 but when it was brought to his notice, he got the Special Task Force (STF) to investigate the matter.

''As a result of it, 45 people involved in the irregularities have been put behind bars. The probe will go on till the last person involved in the irregularities lands in jail,'' he said.

Speaking of steps being taken to empower women, he said the government has set itself a target of making more than one lakh women millionaires by 2025 when the state will celebrate the silver jubilee of its foundation.

''They will be given interest-free loans to set up businesses of their own and prosper,'' he said.

Good practices prevalent in other hill states will be adopted to give a boost to development, the chief minister said.

Citing the example of Himachal Pradesh where each apple grower is earning Rs 3 crore a year on an average, he said the state government will develop 1,000 new orchards in coming years to give a boost to the horticulture sector.

He also said that the nursing college in Kothgi will become a reality in a year.

''I have made it clear to officials that each project whose foundation stone is being laid should be inaugurated,'' Dhami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

