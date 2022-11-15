BSF additional DG reviews security scenario along International Border in Jammu

Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF's western command, P V Rama Sastry, arrived here on Monday and reviewed the security situation along the International Border (IB) with Pakistan, officials said.

Sastry, who arrived here from Chandigarh for a three-day visit, was welcomed by top officers led by Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier D K Boora.

Boora gave a detailed presentation to the ADG covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination on IB, the officials said.

He further described the general security scenario of area covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the border, they said.

Boora also informed the ADG about threats being faced by the BSF on IB, ranging from tunnelling and drone activities to cross border smuggling by the anti-national elements.

A special emphasis was given on the tunnel and drone threat abetting smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border to Indian territory, the officials said.

Sastry also called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about the current security scenario on IB in Jammu frontier, they said.

The ADG, will also visited Jammu border areas, felicitated and awarded the BSF Senior Secondary and Primary School, Paloura, students who performed well in academics and sports.

He appreciated the students on their achievements and encouraged them to do well in life and study hard to grab opportunities which are coming on their way.

The ADG also visited frontier campus and offices and interacted with troops and praised their devotion and dedication towards duties.

