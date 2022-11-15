Left Menu

J&K frames action plan for universal screening for common non-communicable diseases

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 07:45 IST
J&K frames action plan for universal screening for common non-communicable diseases
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has framed an action plan to achieve universal screening for common non-communicable diseases including diabetes, officials said on Monday.

More than 42,000 people were screened for diabetes on the world diabetes day on Monday, out of which 1900 new diabetics were identified, who were counselled on steps to be undertaken, they said.

''J&K has recently framed an action plan to achieve universal screening for common non communicable diseases, which includes diabetes'', an officer said.

He said that it aims to complete universal screening by January 2023 under which all individuals aged 30 and above will be screened for hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022