Two killed as school bus collides with truck in Uttarakhand

Two people, including a minor girl, were killed and more than 30 injured when a school bus collided head-on with a truck here on Monday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Sisaiyan on National Highway-74 in the evening when the bus carrying students and school staff back from a picnic at Nanakmatta Sahib, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sitarganj, Tushar Saini said.

A 14-year-old student and a 35-year-old teacher were killed in the accident, he said.

Over 30 students were injured in the accident and were hospitalised. Of the injured, 22 are serious and have been referred to higher centres, Saini said, adding that a total of 51 people were on board the bus at the time of the accident.

Nearly five of the injured are being treated at the community health centre here and the rest were discharged after first aid, said a doctor at the CHC, Abhilasha Pandey.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

In a tweet, the chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.

