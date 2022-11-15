Allahabad University students protesting fee hike take out march, demand rollback

Allahabad University students sitting on a fast to protest against an increase in fees for the past 70 days took out a 'Jan Aakrosh March' on Tuesday to demand restoration of the students' union and rollback of the hike.

''Besides the demand for withdrawal of the fee hike, the students have also launched an agitation against the illegal appointment of Vice-Chancellor Sangeeta Srivastava,'' said student leader Ajay Yadav Samrat. The students have been sitting on a hunger strike for 70 days but the vice-chancellor is not even concerned. They are not deviating from their obstinate attitude, he alleged.

Samrat is part of the group of students sitting on a hunger strike for the past 70 days.

On Tuesday, a large number of students gathered at the students' union building for the march, holding posters and raising slogans. Police and administration officials remained with the students during the march to ensure that no untoward incident took place.

The students have alleged that the fees for undergraduate courses, which were Rs 975 a year, have been hiked over 300 per cent to Rs 4,151.

