Bisleri International Partners with Connecting Dreams Foundation and Bharati College for Responsible Plastic Disposal and Recycling

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) On the occasion of Children's Day, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has collaborated with youth changemakers of Delhi to drive the cause of appropriate plastic segregation, disposal, and recycling under its flagship sustainable program - Bottles For Change. As a part of the initiative, the organization has partnered with Connecting Dreams Foundation and Bharati College, affiliated with Delhi University, to mobilize college students in Delhi and drive a movement by creating awareness about used plastic and building a plastic circular economy. The program was launched at Bharati College today through a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the recyclable benches made from MLP plastic by Shri. Kumar Abhishek, IAS Deputy Commissioner, West Zone, MCD & Nodal Officer Swachh Bharat Mission. The partnership aims to sensitize students about the 3R principle of circular economy, i.e. Recover, Recycle and Reuse. The objective is to value plastic as a raw material and not consider it a waste, thus, bringing a behavioural change by ensuring appropriate disposal of plastic and preventing it from entering landfills. Speaking at the event, Chief Guest Shri. Kumar Abhishek, IAS Deputy Commissioner, West Zone, MCD & Nodal Officer Swachh Bharat Mission, said, ''Waste management is a critical issue that needs to be addressed. Creating awareness of responsible ways to dispose of and recycle used plastic is essential. Since the youth are our future, we need to start sensitizing them at a young age by educating them about plastic waste management and being able to build a circular economy. This association of Bisleri International with the youth is a step towards encouraging the young minds to understand the importance of used plastic like we see with the benches being transformed and repurposed innovatively.'' Speaking about the association, Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, ''We aim to collaborate with citizens, especially the youth, to achieve our common goal of building a circular economy. We want to build a powerful network of influential changemakers passionate about sustainability and committed to driving transformational change across the country. Through this initiative, we will continue to underline the importance of responsible disposal and recycling of used plastic to redefine plastics' outlook from waste to wealth.'' Prof. Rekha Sapra, Principal Bharati College, Mr. K Ganesh SGM Sustainability and OSR, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Ashish Jain, Director of Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) and Dr. Amit Tuteja, Founder, Connecting Dreams Foundation India were present. The occasion concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Dr.KalpanaKataria Co-convenor, CDF, Bharati Chapter and was followed by an exhibition on plastic waste management. Bisleri International has collected and recycled more than 6000 tons of plastic as part of the Bottles for Change program. The campaign has helped bring behavioural shifts among 600,000 citizens. It has over 2700 housing societies, 600 educational institutions, 500 corporates, 500 Hotels and restaurants registered under this programme that are disposing of used plastic. Currently, the Bottles for Change program is running in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chennai and will soon expand its reach to Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. Bisleri International has a strong presence with 133 operational plants and a robust distribution network of nearly 4,000 Distributors and 5,000 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of premium beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, a daily dose of health with Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, or fun-filled refreshment with a diverse range of drinks available in many flavours – Limonata (Limey minty cooler), Spyci (Masala with fizz), Fonzo (Mango with fizz). Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorste. This one-stop platform was designed to reassure customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep. Bisleri International's growth in India has been piloted by its vision of being a leader in the premium beverage category through sustainable efforts undertaken to help the community and safeguard the environment. The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com, www.bisleri.com/limonata.

