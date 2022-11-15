Left Menu

20 girls selected for Army-sponsored IT education course in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:45 IST
20 girls selected for Army-sponsored IT education course in J-K's Ramban
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 20 girls have started a year-long computer application course launched by the Army for the underprivileged students in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, an official said on Tuesday.

The project, a package that encompasses various computer skills, and basic computer knowledge, including windows operating system, MS Office and Internet, has been envisaged in line with the government Skill India and Digital India campaign, the official said.

He said the students undergoing the year-long 'advance diploma in computer application' course, aimed at women's empowerment, will have both practical and theoretical understanding of computers and their. All the successful students will be awarded the certification of 'Advance Diploma in Computer Application', the official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Banihal, Zaheer Abass Bhat, who along with army officers interacted with the trainees, appreciated the efforts of the Army and said the computer education will open avenues for the girls to become self-reliant.

''The completion of this course will open opportunities for students in the field of higher education as well as jobs,'' Bhat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022