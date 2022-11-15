Left Menu

T'gana CM opens 8 medical colleges

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:16 IST
T'gana CM opens 8 medical colleges
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday opened eight new government medical colleges at one go.

He inaugurated the classes for the first year students of MBBS in the eight colleges virtually from Pragati Bhavan, his camp office-cum-official residence, here.

The colleges were in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Manchiryala, Jagityala, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, and Ramagundam, an official release said.

It is a proud moment that the eight were opened on a single day, Rao said.

The State government had planned to set up one college in every district, he said.

The number of government medical colleges increased to 17, spread over 16 districts, and new colleges need to be started in the other 17 districts, the release said.

The number of MBBS seats available in the colleges was 850 earlier and the number increased to 2,790 today, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022