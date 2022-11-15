Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 21:35 IST
Delhi Nurses Federation withdraws call for mass casual leave on Nov 16
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Nurses Federation has withdrawn its call for mass casual leave on November 16 due to the model code of conduct in place ahead of the civic polls, an official said on Tuesday.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while the results will be declared on December 7.

On November 4, the Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) announced that its members would go on a mass casual leave since its symbolic three-day strike did not yield a positive outcome.

The federation held a symbolic strike from 9-11 am from November 2-4 to put forward their demands, which include regularisation of services and long-due promotions. ''Due to rising cases of dengue, we have decided to take any further course of action after three weeks from now. If our mass casual leave protest doesn't move authorities to look into our demands, we will go for indefinite strike from November 30,'' DNF Secretary General Liladhar Ramchandani had said earlier.

On Tuesday, he said, the federation had withdrawn the call and deferred the protests till further notice.

