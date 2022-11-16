Left Menu

Pankaj Patel appointed as new Chairperson of IIMA Board of Governors

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-11-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:48 IST
The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Zydus Lifesciences Chairman, Pankaj R Patel, as the new Chairperson of the IIMA Board of Governors.

Patel succeeds Kumar Mangalam Birla, who completed his four-year term on Tuesday, IIMA said in a release.

Patel will be fourteenth Chairperson of the IIMA. Prior to being appointed as Chairperson, Patel has been a member of the IIMA Board of Governors for eight years.

''I am excited to be a part of this esteemed institute and look forward to working with the Board of Governors, faculty members, students, staff members, the alumni group, and all other relevant stakeholders,'' Patel said.

Patel combines both research and techno-commercial expertise and has published over 100 research papers in peer reviewed journals and is a co-inventor in more than 64 patents, it added.

He is a Part Time Non-Official Director in the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India.

He is on the Governing Board of IIM Udaipur, Invest India, and India Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

He is also a Member of the CEO Advisory Committee of International Generics and Biosimilars Association (IGBA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

