Proud moment for NMIMS SPPSPTM - Dr Sarika Wairkar granted patent

SVKM's NMIMS Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM), Dr Sarika Wairkar, Associate Professor was recently granted the Indian patent, No. 408059, for her research work, titled, 'Topical Foam Composition Comprising Mupirocin'.

This invention is related to foam formulation of Mupirocin, a commonly used topical antibiotic in traumatic skin lesions and burn wounds. Currently, Mupirocin is commercially available as a cream formulation which needs to be applied by touching the skin or wound surface.

Here, she has prepared Mupirocin foam for topical application that has quick collapse time, good spreadability and superior antibacterial efficacy. It can be easily applied at the desired area without touching the wound. After successful conduct of clinical trials, it has been established that this advanced formulation can be used as an alternative to the conventional topical dosage form.

''This formulation was designed considering severe pain and infection of critical wounds, specially burn wounds where application of medicine is a difficult task and therefore, this formulation may substantially help in management of chronic wounds,'' said Dr Sarika Wairkar, Associate Professor, SPPSPTM, NMIMS Commending Dr Sarika Wairkar on being awarded the patent, Dean of SPPSTM, Dr Bala Prabhakar spoke about the school's continued thrust on ground-breaking research. ''We have always encouraged our faculty to undertake research that will make an impact on the pharma industry and the overall healthcare system of our country. This invention by Dr Sarika Wairkar will go a long way in simplifying burn wound care. I wish her all the best and hope for more such innovative research work from the NMIMS School of Pharmacy.'' About SPPSPTM Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM), established under the auspices of SVKM's NMIMS in 2006 is a pharmacy school which oﬀers Doctoral, Postgraduate, Graduate and Diploma Programs in Pharmaceutical Sciences. The school is a pioneer in introducing integrated programmes in pharmacy & technology management. The curricula designed by the school nurtures and develops young minds into responsible Pharma professionals who will contribute ethically to the future of Pharma Industry, Hospitals, Community, Society and Health-care system at large.

