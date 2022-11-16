Danish artists to work with Indian textile masters as part of cross-cultural exchange program

India and Denmark have furthered their cross-cultural exchange with a new 'Textile Master Program' where five Danish artists and designers will travel to India to work with as many Indian textile masters.

The program, to begin early next year, was launched by the Ambassador of Denmark to India Freddy Svane on Tuesday here. It is supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, in partnership with the All India Artisans and Craftworkers Welfare Association (AIACA) and Danish Art Workshops.

The program will explore Indian textile crafts, such as hand-block print, hand appliqué, bandhani tie and dye, kantha stitch embroidery and ikat weaving.

''Textiles have been part of our 400 years relationship. Now we are taking it from past to present, and into the future. . . This program will strengthen the collaboration between Danish and Indian Textile designers, also it will highlight the value of craftsmanship within textile and design,'' said the Danish Ambassador.

A total of 10 candidates have been selected for the program -- five master craftsmen from India and five Danish artists.

Khushiram Pandey and Anne Fabricius Møller for block printing, Gaurav Choudhary and Begitte Lynge Andersen for appliqué work, Adil Mustak Khatri with Katrine Hoff for bandhani, Mahamaya Sikdar with Sarah Brunnhuber for kantha, and Radhe Shayam Meher and Anna Bruun Kristiansen will take part for ikat weaving.

Besides reiterating the belief that there are many complimentary cultural bastions between the two countries that can be enhanced through such exchanges, the program also echoes the need ''to encourage exchange in the fields of design and crafts with special attention to traditional craftsmanship and sustainability''.

''AIACA is elated with this collaboration, which will celebrate the skills of our master artisans and promote the traditions of the fascinating and vibrant Indian textile crafts, passed down through generations by our skilled artisans. We are confident that this programme will greatly benefit the artists and will lead to an exchange of ideas and traditions,'' said Meenu Chopra, executive director of AIACA.

In the autumn of 2023, the Indian Master Craftsmen will travel to Denmark to conduct workshops for Danish artists, hosted by The Danish Arts Workshops, Copenhagen, he informed. PTI MG MAH MG MG

