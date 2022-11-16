Photo exhibition celebrates tribal life, traditions

A new photo exhibition here celebrates the tribal way of life, culture and traditions with photographs by Sathish Lal Andhekar taken over the course of 12 years.

The exhibition,''Tribes, Culture and Tradition'', was inaugurated by Lok Sabha MP Jual Oram at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The photo show was unveiled on Tuesday to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, which is also celebrated as ''Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas''.

The culture and tradition of the tribal communities of as many as 10 states have been showcased at the ongoing exhibition. ''After seeing this photography exhibition, people will get a chance to know in detail about the tribal lifestyle and tribal society of India, their culture and tradition. Photographer Sathish Lal Andhekar has captured the tribal life with great subtlety and beauty in his camera,'' Oram said in a statement.

Talking about the exhibition, photographer Andhekar said that his interest in tribal photography started with his visit to Odisha.

''I saw the tribal community and their living culture and that is how I got interested in the tribal culture and tradition. Thereafter the process of tribal photography started for me,'' he said.

The exhibition will come to a close on November 21.

