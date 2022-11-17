Left Menu

Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi for `insulting' Savarkar

Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkars grandson on Thursday registered a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting Savarkar, police said. Ranjit Savarkar, the late freedom fighters grandson, in a complaint lodged at Shivaji Park police station here also demanded that Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole too should be booked for making similar statements.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 16:36 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson on Thursday registered a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly ''insulting'' Savarkar, police said. Ranjit Savarkar, the late freedom fighter's grandson, in a complaint lodged at Shivaji Park police station here also demanded that Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole too should be booked for `making similar statements'. No First Information Report has been registered yet, said a police official. Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, continued to target Savarkar accusing him of helping the British and writing mercy petitions to them out of fear.

Addressing a press conference at Wadegaon in Maharashtra's Akola district, Gandhi showed documents dating back to 1920 from government records, claiming that they contained a letter written by Savarkar to the British. ''No FIR has been registered. We are conducting further probe,'' said a police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

