Left Menu

Stalin visits kin of footballer, who died following amputation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday visited the family of a 17-year old girl, a football player, who died following an amputation of her leg after a minimally invasive procedure at a government facility to treat a ligament tear. Government hospital doctors at Periyar Nagar here performed the procedure.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 17:19 IST
Stalin visits kin of footballer, who died following amputation
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday visited the family of a 17-year old girl, a football player, who died following an amputation of her leg after a minimally invasive procedure at a government facility to treat a ligament tear. The Chief Minister visited the family at their north Chennai residence here and extended his condolences and sympathies to them. He handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance to the family. Stalin gave an appointment order to the deceased sportsperson's brother to work in the National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu as a Data entry operator. Also, he gave an order providing a flat for the family in a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board developed facility here.

R Priya, first year student of BSc Physical Education at the Queen Mary's College was a footballer. She had an injury on her right leg and underwent a minimally invasive procedure, arthroscopy, to treat her torn knee ligament. Government hospital doctors at Periyar Nagar here performed the procedure. However, her leg had to be amputated later at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and she died of multiple organ failure on November 15. The Periyar Nagar hospital doctors who did the procedure were accused of medical negligence. The government suspended them and assured further departmental and legal action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022