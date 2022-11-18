Left Menu

Australia condemns North Korean missile launch

They are reckless actions," said Albanese, speaking at a meeting of leaders from Japan, South Korea, Canada and New Zealand convened by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. "We stand with the world, and indeed with our allies, in opposing and condemning this action in the strongest possible terms...

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-11-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 12:06 IST
Australia condemns North Korean missile launch
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit.

"These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security. They are reckless actions," said Albanese, speaking at a meeting of leaders from Japan, South Korea, Canada and New Zealand convened by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We stand with the world, and indeed with our allies, in opposing and condemning this action in the strongest possible terms... And we stand ready to be part of a global response to this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

