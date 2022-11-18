Left Menu

Terrorism should not be linked to any religion, says Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 12:53 IST
Terrorism should not be linked to any religion, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism the threat of which cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality or group.

He also said that terrorists are constantly finding new ways to carry out violence, radicalise youth and raise financial resources and the darknet is being used by terrorists to spread radical content and conceal their identities.

''Terrorism is, undoubtedly, the most serious threat to global peace and security. But I believe that the financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism itself because the 'means and methods' of terrorism are nurtured from such funding.

''Furthermore, financing of terrorism weakens the economy of countries of the world,'' Shah said addressing the third 'No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing' hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs here.

He said, ''we also recognise that the threat of terrorism cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality, or group''.

''To confront terrorism, we have made significant progress in fortifying the security architecture, as well as the legal and financial systems,'' the Union home minister said.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Shah said there are countries that ''seek to undermine or even hinder, our collective resolve to fight terrorism''.

''We have seen that some countries protect and shelter terrorists, protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism. It will be our collective responsibility that such elements never succeed in their intentions,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022