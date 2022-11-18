NESTS and 1M1B Foundation sign MoU to train teachers and students of EMRSs

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signedon 7th November 2022 between National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous organization established under Ministry of Tribal Affairs and 1M1B Foundation (1M1B) at NESTS headquarters, New Delhi.

The MoU was signed by Shri. Asit Gopal, Commissioner, NESTS and Shri Manav Subodh, Managing Director, 1M1B in presence of 1M1Band NESTS team.

The program will capacitate the teachers & students with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) skills using the AR-VR skills curriculum launched by CBSE. The programme objectives include conduct of training and capacity-building programs for teachers and students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs). In pilot phase, as part of MoU, programmeis being implemented in EMRSs of 2 states, namely Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

1 Million For 1 Billion (1M1B), is a Bengaluru based Not for Profit Company accredited to United Nations Organization with special consultative status to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications and also a registered credible organization with NGO Darpan Portal of NITI Aayog. It is a social innovation and future skills initiative aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

NESTS in partnership with the implementing agency, 1M1B aims to engage students of EMRSs in nation-building by enabling teachers and students to understand the world of possibilities offered by emerging technologies and become creators using Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to build India's Metaverse.In congruence with NEP 2020, it is believed that this collaboration will go a long way in providing students of EMRSs exposure to immersive,visual, and experiential learning that shall enhance human infrastructure resource for the nation.

(With Inputs from PIB)