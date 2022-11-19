U.N. Security Council to discuss North Korea at Monday meeting
Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 03:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 03:45 IST
The United Nations Security Council will discuss North Korea in a meeting on Monday, according to its schedule, after Pyongyang tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday.
A senior U.S. administration official said earlier that North Korea's latest missile test was of a "longer range missile ... that can hit many, many countries," and said the United Nations security council should meet to discuss it.
