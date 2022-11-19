Rajasthan to set up board for Gadiya Lohars welfare

The Rajasthan government has decided to set up a special welfare board for the upliftment of the ‘Gadiya Lohar’ community. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given approval to the proposal of constitution of 'Rajasthan State Gadiya Lohar Welfare Board' to provide basic facilities to Gadiya Lohar community and to improve their living conditions, according to a release. The board will propose various schemes for the development and welfare of Gadiya Lohar, a nomadic community. It will have seven members -- one chairman, one vice chairman, and five other members. The Social Justice and Empowerment department will be the administrative department for the board.

