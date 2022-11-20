Education system should serves as bridge right from anganbadi to university level: UP governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said on Sunday that an education system should be such that it serves as a bridge right from the anganbadi to the university level.

The new National Education Policy (NEP-2020) prepared in consultation with experts, teachers and students should be implemented at all levels as it is aimed at fulfilling the objective of enabling students to have quality education and decide their career choice, Patel said.

The governor was here as part of her two-day visit during which she is scheduled to attend various programmes in the Dudhwa area on Monday.

On Sunday, Patel also attended a students' felicitation programme at the Vidya Bharti-run Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Inter College in Lakhimpur, besides chairing a review meeting with district authorities.

Speaking at the programme, the governor lauded Vidya Bharti for promoting discipline and 'sanskars' among students through education.

Patel highlighted various aspects of the NEP-2020 and said the new system focuses on qualitative improvement in education, libraries and laboratories for the benefit of teachers and students.

On her arrival, Patel held a meeting with Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman, Chief Development Officer Anil Singh and other district officials at the collectorate and reviewed progress of various welfare schemes and programmes.

She also called on women self-help groups and farmers. and took their feedback.

