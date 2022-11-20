Use 'swadeshi', have meals with socially-deprived people every week: Bhagwat urges kin of RSS volunteers

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called upon the families of Sangh volunteers to make maximum use of 'swadeshi' goods, shun the western family system and have meals with people from poorer strata of the society at least once a week.

He was addressing the family members of the RSS volunteers of Mahakaushal region here in Madhya Pradesh, a participant told PTI over phone after attending the function.

The event started with the worship of a cow and calf as well as a Tulsi plant at M L Bai School ground in the heart of Jabalpur city.

Bhagwat urged families to work for social harmony and told them to treat all equally, a release issued by the RSS in the evening said.

In the RSS, nobody is asked about his caste, he said, adding that everyone eats and drinks together and works together.

Such an atmosphere has to be created in every home, he told the families, the release added.

The RSS chief told the participants to work for environment protection, and the families of swayamsevaks to create a positive and constructive environment around them.

''He urged the families to sit together at the table for a meal at least once in a week to strengthen their bond. He asked the audience to pursue the old Indian joint family values and shun the western family system,'' the Sangh functionary said.

''The RSS chief asked the families to invite sanitary workers in their locality or any other family from the lower strata of the society to their place and have a meal with them once in a week. He asked the volunteers to become role models by spreading goodness and working towards dispelling the caste system,'' he added.

The meeting with the families of the Sangh members came at a time when the RSS aims to reach each and every household in the country to bolster its swadeshi goods campaign as well as to double its base by 2025, which will be its centenary year, its office-bearer said.

As per an estimate, the RSS has around 3,000 pracharaks (full-time workers) in different wings of the organisation's offshoots in sectors like defence, education, labour unions and in tribal areas.

According to RSS insiders, the Sangh aims to double its organisational strength by roping in part-time volunteers or 'vistaraks' and expanding its footprint ahead of its centenary year.

After staying in Jabalpur for four days, Bhagwat is scheduled to return to Nagpur on Monday. He had come here after a four-day visit to adjoining Chhattisgarh.

