Left Menu

10 candidates in fray for Padampur by-poll

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 18:48 IST
10 candidates in fray for Padampur by-poll
  • Country:
  • India

A total 10 contestants are in the fray for the December 5 by-poll in Padampur assembly constituency after one aspirant withdrew his nomination paper, state chief electoral officer S K Lohani said. He said a total 13 persons including BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha, BJP’s Pradip Purohit and Congress candidate Satyabusan Sahu, filed their nomination on the last day on November 17.

“Of them, the papers of two persons were rejected during scrutiny,” he said. The by-election is being held following the death of sitting MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3.

Bariha was elected from Padampur Assembly segment on a BJD ticket in 2019.

Altogether 2,57,474 people - 1,29,497 men, 1,27,965 women, 12 from the transgender community and 199 service voters can exercise their franchise in the election at Padampur in Bargarh district.

The CEO said voting will take place in 319 polling stations of which at least 74 booths have been identified as vulnerable to left wing extremism, while another 78 have been marked as sensitive.

At least nine companies (one company comprises 100 personnel) of central police force and 41 platoons (one platoon comprise 30 personnel) of state police will be deployed in the constituency for smooth conduct of the by-election, Lohani said.

Webcasting arrangement has been done in at least 160 polling stations, which is half the total number of them. The model code of conduct (MCC) is in force in the constituency since November 5, he said.

Voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in view of the winter season and the LWE affected areas. Counting will be held on December 8, the CEO said.

December 5 has been declared as a paid holiday for the officials of government and private employees of Padampur constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022