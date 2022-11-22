Left Menu

Bob Dylans publisher is offering refunds for a 600 special edition of his new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, acknowledging that the allegedly hand-signed copies were not individually inscribed.To those who purchased THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG limited edition, we want to apologise, Simon Schuster announced in a statement posted Sunday on Instagram.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 22-11-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 00:55 IST
Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book's replica autographs
<p>Bob Dylan's publisher is offering refunds for a $600 special edition of his new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, acknowledging that the allegedly hand-signed copies were not individually inscribed.</p><p>''To those who purchased THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG limited edition, we want to apologise,'' Simon & Schuster announced in a statement posted Sunday on Instagram. As it turns out, the limited edition books do contain Bob's original signature, but in a penned replica form. We are addressing this immediately by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund. Simon & Schuster's statement came after days of complaints from customers, who through social media had compared their copies and found the autographs suspiciously alike. The books had arrived with a letter from Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp, vouching for the signature's authenticity.</p><p>The Philosophy of Modern Song, in which Dylan assesses compositions ranging from Hank Williams Your Cheatin' Heart'' to Jackson Browne's The Pretender, was published Nov. 1.</p><p>A Dylan spokesperson declined comment Monday.</p>

