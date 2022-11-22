Left Menu

Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 12:38 IST
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a student of a private university here for allegedly peeping into the girls’ toilet and recording a video of them, police said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old student pursuing law at the university was booked recently on charges of sexual harassment and the Information Technology Act.

The accused student was caught in the past peeping into the toilet and was let off with a warning after he submitted an apology letter from him.

The student did not mend his ways and again repeated his act two days later. This time the management decided to hand over the case to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022