Amazon and NAB UP join forces to introduce interactive learning with Alexa in 100+ schools

Amazon said Monday it has teamed up with the National Association of the Blind UP (NAB) to introduce Echo smart speakers in over 100 schools so that students can benefit from an interactive learning experience with Alexa.

Earlier this year, Amazon and Alexa teams worked with the NAB state branch to introduce Amazon Echo smart speakers as a teaching aid for educators in three districts - Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Basti. The e-commerce giant donated Echo smart speakers in 10 schools and Bachpan day care centres, reaching more than 2,000 students.

During the pilot, it was observed that children enjoyed learning with Alexa and using voice commands to ask questions from general knowledge to mathematics, science, history, spellings, meaning of words, interactive skills to learn English and so on. The educators also used features like quizzes, timers, and reminders to make studies more engaging for children and to provide home-based services to children having multi disability including blindness.

Following the success of this pilot, Amazon and NAB UP have come together place Echo smart speakers in 93 additional schools, reaching 34,000+ students, with and without disabilities, in the state.

"Alexa is of great help when it comes to setting reminders for classes, keeping the children occupied and making learning more fun and interactive. The simplicity of voice interactions with Alexa to ask for information and to get things done has proven to be of more assistance for people with mobility and vision disabilities. This collaboration has opened up many avenues for equal and inclusive education and we look forward to more fruitful results in the future," said SK Singh, Managing Trustee, National Association of Blind UP Head.