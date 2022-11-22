Scoreboard: 3rd T20, India vs New Zealand

Scoreboard from the third T20I between India and New Zealand here on Tuesday.

New Zealand: Finn Allen lbw b A Singh 3 Devon Conway c I Kishan b A Singh 59 Mark Chapman c A Singh b M Siraj 12 Glenn Phillips c B Kumar b M Siraj 54 Daryl Mitchell c R Pant b A Singh 10 James Neesham c R Pant b M Siraj 0 Mitchell Santner c Y Chahal b M Siraj 1 Adam Milne run out 0 Ish Sodhi b A Singh 0 Tim Southee b H Patel 6 Lockie Ferguson not out 5 Extras (LB-5, NB-1, WD-4) 10 Total (all out in 19.4 overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-44, 3-130, 4-146, 5-147, 6-149, 7-149, 8-149, 9-149 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-35-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-37-4, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-17-4, Deepak Hooda 1-0-3-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-35-3, Harshal Patel 3.4-0-28-1.

