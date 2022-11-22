Left Menu

JSW Energy seeks shareholders' nod to appoint Parth Jindal as director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 19:50 IST
  • India

JSW Energy has sought shareholders' approval to appoint Parth Jindal as a director on the company's board.

Parth Jindal is the son of the company's Chairman an Managing Director Sajjan Jindal.

The remote e-voting process for the resolution to appoint Parth Jindal as a director will start on November 23 and end on December 22, according to a postal ballot notice.

Parth Jindal, who is 32 years, was appointed as an additional director of the company with effect from October 28.

He earned his MBA from the Harvard Business School in 2016 and his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from the Brown University in 2012.

He joined the USD 22 billion- JSW Group in 2012 and prior to that, he spent two years working abroad. He was appointed as an economic analyst within the group's corporate strategy team.

Presently, Parth Jindal is the managing director of JSW Cement Ltd, managing director of JSW Paints Pvt Ltd and founder of JSW Sports Pvt Ltd.

