Saudi stock exchange to close on Wednesday after World Cup win against Argentina

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:26 IST
The Saudi stock exchange will be closed on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday and will reopen on Thursday, state TV reported on Tuesday.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz declared Wednesday as a public holiday after the Saudi soccer team beat Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday.

