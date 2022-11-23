Change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan this Saturday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will take place from 9 AM to 10 AM from this Saturday, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.
The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.
A request to witness the ceremony can be made online at https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/rbvisit_cog.aspx, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in the statement.
PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AKV TIR TIR TIR
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
- President's Bodyguards
Advertisement