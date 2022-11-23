Change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan this Saturday

The change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will take place from 9 AM to 10 AM from this Saturday, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

A request to witness the ceremony can be made online at https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/rbvisit_cog.aspx, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in the statement.

