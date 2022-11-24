Punjab Guv advocates need for stronger bonds between South Korea and India

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has advocated need for stronger bonds between South Korea and India, an official statement said.

The Chandigarh Administrator also suggested enhancing people-to-people contact between the two countries through cultural exchange programmes.

The Governor said this when South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok paid a courtesy call here on Wednesday evening and met him at Punjab Raj Bhawan.

Extending warm welcome to the Korean delegation led by the envoy, Purohit apprised the dignitary of the ease of doing business and the one window clearance system for investment in Punjab. He said that Korean manufacturing industry would find a very suitable environment for setting up their units in the State. According to the statement, Purohit invited the Korea to be key partner of 'Make in India' initiative by forging business ties and setting up joint ventures in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Ambassador envisioned key interest in promotion of cultural and educational exchange programmes, it said.

The Governor assured as the Chairman of North Zone Cultural Center (NZCC) the facilitation of cultural troupes from the five Northern States of India, the statement said. The envoy also made a reference to the scholarships being extended to various Indian students studying in Korea, it said.

The Ambassador told the Governor that the Korean Embassy is hosting "Korea on the Move" in Chandigarh, with an aim to enhance understanding between South Korea and the Indian States.

This is an event which will mutually benefit in diverse sectors, including promotion of Korean Investment and business in the state and enhancing cultural exchanges. The Ambassador said that Korean pop songs, drama and movies are gaining ground with Indian audiences indicating immense interest in each other's entertainment industry.