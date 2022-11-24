'Get high on life, not on drugs,' Arunachal speaker tells college students

''Get high on life, not on drugs,'' Speaker PD Sona told college students from across Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Addressing the 'mock parliament' organised by the state assembly, the speaker urged students of various colleges not to indulge in substance abuse.

The mock parliament was organised as a part of the Constitution Day celebrations at the Assembly Complex on November 26.

Sona said that when democracy gives one freedom it also gives responsibility.

People should always analyse and introspect before putting out their opinions on any platform, he said.

Expressing concern over rising cases of cybercrime, cyberbullying and trolling, causing serious mental health issues among the youths, he urged people to use social media responsibly and for good of others.

''Although the cyber world has opened a wide range of learning opportunities for the youths and children, these opportunities and the endless ocean of knowledge have some serious drawbacks and one of the evils of this increase of knowledge and connectivity is cyberbullying,'' he said.

''Cybercrime has emerged as one of the biggest modern-day challenges,'' he added.

SP (SIC) Anant Mittal, SP (SIT) Rohit Rajbir Singh and Capital SP Jimmy Chiram were among those who attended the event.

