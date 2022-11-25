Navy team embarks on motorcycle expedition in NE

An Indian Navy bikers' team on Friday embarked on an expedition through seven northeastern states with Chief of the Naval Staff flagging off the rally.

Admiral R Hari Kumar flagged off the expedition through the virtual mode as the bikers set out here, a defence spokesperson said in a release.

''The Indian Navy Motor Bike team, ‘The Sea Riders', in partnership with Royal Enfield, has embarked on this motorcycle expedition, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations’. The rally will end on December 14,'' Defence spokesperson Lt Col. Mahendra Rawat said.

Fifteen Sea Riders rode out on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cc bikes on their journey to cover a total distance of 3500 km over a period of 24 days across seven states of the northeastern region, he said. ''The expedition is being conducted over two phases across seven states with each phase covering some of the toughest and most breath-taking terrains in North East,'' the spokesperson added.

The riders will traverse along the Indo-Bangladesh border, visiting historical Unakoti sculptures in Tripura, Keibul Lamjao National Park in Manipur, the only floating national park in the world, and witness the famous Hornbill festival in Nagaland. The expedition will be passing through Guwahati, Shillong, Aizawl, Imphal, Kohima riding through high altitude Sela and BumLa Passes.

During the expedition, the sea riders, led by Capt Sumeet Puri, will interact with students at several schools and introduce the spirit of adventure while making them aware about the Indian Navy, the spokesperson said.

''Over the years, Royal Enfield has played a significant role in the journey of the Indian Armed Forces and this expedition would be another step towards further strengthening the association,'' Lt Col. Rawat added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)