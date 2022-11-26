Exponents of traditional art forms of Assam among Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees

From veteran exponents of Assam’s traditional dance and drama forms to younger performers of the genres, artistes from different fields of performing arts from the state are being honoured by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Sixteen artistes from this northeastern state have been named for the various categories of awards announced by the country’s top body for performing arts on Friday.

Sattriya dance exponent Ranjumoi Saikia, actor Pranjal Saikia and theatre director Abinash Sarma have been named for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for 2019.

In the same category, Gunindra Nath Ojha has been recognised for his contribution to ‘Ankiya Bhaona’, a traditional play of the state, for 2021. Prashanna Gogoi, known for his mastery of Bihu songs and history, has also been awarded the Award for 2021 in the ‘folk music and dance’ category.

The Akademi Awards, conferred since 1952, carries a purse money of Rs one lakh, besides a ‘Tamrapatra’ and ‘Angavastram’.

It will be conferred by the President in a special investiture ceremony.

Six artistes from the state have been named for the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, introduced in 2006 for artistes below the age of 40 years.

For the year 2019, Prabhat Kakoti has been named for the Sattriya dance form, and for 2020, Manas Kumar Chamuah (Hindustani instrumental – violin), Himangshu Sharma (theatre direction) and Jollymoni Saikia (Sattriya).

The award for 2021 has been given jointly to Dipjyoti Das and Dipankar Arandhara for ‘contemporary Sattriya’.

The Yuva Puraskar carries purse money of Rs 25,000 and will be presented at a special ceremony by the Sangeet Natak Akademi chairman. The General Council of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, which decided on the awardee lists in various categories in its meeting held from November 6 to 8 in New Delhi, also unanimously selected 75 artistes, who are above the age of 75 years and have not been accorded any national honour in their career so far, for the one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Five veterans from Assam are among those selected for this one-time award.

Sattriya exponent Hori Bora Barbayan, violin player Minoti Khound and Makhan Chandra Borah for folk music and dance are among the recipients of the award.

Dharmeswar Nath Ojha (Byas Ojhapali) and Guru Prasad Ojha (Sattriya Ojhapali – Byas Kirtan) have also been named for the special award.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award carries a purse money of Rs one lakh, besides a ‘Tamrapatra’ and ‘Angavastram’.

