Karnataka excels under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Health Minister

It includes both public and private health facilities including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories and imaging centers, pharmacies, etc.The registration will enable health facilities to get connected to Indias digital health ecosystem and allow their listing on a national platform. This will bridge the gap between various stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem through digital channels, the statement read.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:02 IST
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka has ranked top in the registration of health professionals and stood second in the enrollment of health facilities in the entire country under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Saturday.

The minister expressed his happiness over Karnataka's achievements in the health sector and said the state holds the first position with 28,643 doctors and nurses registered in the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR).

The HPR is a comprehensive repository of registered and verified practitioners delivering modern as well as traditional healthcare services across India.

Karnataka has also secured the second position under the Health Facility Registry (HFR) and a total of 27,244 facilities have been registered, he said in a statement.

The HFR is a comprehensive repository of health facilities of the country across modern and traditional systems of medicine. It includes both public and private health facilities including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories and imaging centers, pharmacies, etc.

The registration will enable health facilities to get connected to India's digital health ecosystem and allow their listing on a national platform. The state has also made significant progress in setting up section and block-wise fast-track counters in outpatient departments using the ''scan and share'' feature under ABDM, the minister said.

The ABDM aims to develop a comprehensive digital health infrastructure in the country. This will bridge the gap between various stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem through digital channels, the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

