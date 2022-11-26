West Bengal Guv calls on VP Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Saturday, days after being sworn-in.

Bose had on Wednesday taken oath as the new governor of West Bengal in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee at a programme in Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

''Dr C V Ananda Bose Ji, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal, called on the Hon'ble Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,'' a tweet by the vice president's office said.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, was named the new governor of West Bengal on November 17. He replaced La Ganesan as the state's constitutional head.

Vice President Dhankhar is a former governor of West Bengal.

