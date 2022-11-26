Left Menu

Polling station-wise allocation of EVMs done for Delhi MCD election: SEC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 23:46 IST
Polling station-wise allocation of electronic voting machines has been done following second level randomisation of these machines ahead of the December 4 Delhi municipal election, officials said on Saturday. The second level randomisation of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) was conducted by the respective district election officers in the presence of general observers appointed by the State Election Commission (SEC), Delhi, they said. The representatives of political parties and contesting candidates were also present during the process, the SEC said in a statement. After the second randomisation of the EVMs, polling station-wise allocation of the EVMs has been done, it said.

The first level randomisation was earlier done by the Commission where ward-wise allocation of the EVMs was done. Randomisation of polling parties also is being done on two levels. The first one has already been done by the Commission where personnel of the polling parties were allotted to the returning officers concerned, it said.

In the second level randomisation which will be done couple of days before the polling day, polling station-wise allocation of polling parties will be done through the Commission's portal. The actual polling station-wise deployment of the polling parties shall be known to the personnel only a day prior to poll, the statement said. The civic polls for 250 wards are due on December 4 and are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. PTI KND SRY SRY

