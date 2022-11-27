Apeejay Bengali lit fest to be held in multiple cities from next year

The Apeejay Bengali literary festival will be held in multiple cities across the country beginning next year.

The announcement was made during the closing of the eighth edition of the Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob (ABSU) here on Sunday, a release said.

“ABSU has been making history in many ways since its inception. It gives me great pleasure to announce that from its ninth iteration, ABSU will be held in Kolkata and beyond.

“We've received requests from Bengali associations in metro cities and some tier-2 cities to bring the festival to different locations. In response to this popular demand, ABSU will travel to multiple cities across India beginning next year,” the release quoted Swagat Sengupta, ABSU director and CEO of Oxford Bookstores, as saying.

ABSU, will, however, continue to have its winter edition in Kolkata, Sengupta said. The three-day event that commenced on November 25 was held at the century-old Oxford Bookstore on Park Street.

A host of sessions on topics covering poetry, illustration, book publishing and editing, journalism and cinema in Bengali literature were organised this year, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)