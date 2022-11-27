Left Menu

Apeejay Bengali lit fest to be held in multiple cities from next year

The Apeejay Bengali literary festival will be held in multiple cities across the country beginning next year.The announcement was made during the closing of the eighth edition of the Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob ABSU here on Sunday, a release said.ABSU has been making history in many ways since its inception.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 15:53 IST
Apeejay Bengali lit fest to be held in multiple cities from next year
  • Country:
  • India

The Apeejay Bengali literary festival will be held in multiple cities across the country beginning next year.

The announcement was made during the closing of the eighth edition of the Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob (ABSU) here on Sunday, a release said.

ABSU has been making history in many ways since its inception. It gives me great pleasure to announce that from its ninth iteration, ABSU will be held in Kolkata and beyond.

“We've received requests from Bengali associations in metro cities and some tier-2 cities to bring the festival to different locations. In response to this popular demand, ABSU will travel to multiple cities across India beginning next year,” the release quoted Swagat Sengupta, ABSU director and CEO of Oxford Bookstores, as saying.

ABSU, will, however, continue to have its winter edition in Kolkata, Sengupta said. The three-day event that commenced on November 25 was held at the century-old Oxford Bookstore on Park Street.

A host of sessions on topics covering poetry, illustration, book publishing and editing, journalism and cinema in Bengali literature were organised this year, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022