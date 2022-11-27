Left Menu

Innovator Sonam Wangchuk bags Dr Paulos Mar Gregorios award

Instituted by the Sophia Society of the Malankara Indian Orthodox Church, the award is given every alternate year in the memory of the first Metropolitan of Delhi Diocese and noted philosopher Dr Paulos Mar Gregorios. The award was presented during a function at St Thomas School in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based engineer whose life inspired a character in Bollywood blockbuster ''3 Idiots'', was on Sunday awarded the seventh Dr Paulos Mar Gregorios Award by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Instituted by the Sophia Society of the Malankara (Indian) Orthodox Church, the award is given every alternate year in the memory of the first Metropolitan of Delhi Diocese and noted philosopher Dr Paulos Mar Gregorios. The award was presented during a function at St Thomas School in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Speaking at the event, Naidu hailed the role of social and religious organizations in ensuring a sustainable development of the world we live in.

Born in Uleytokpo, near Alchi of Leh district, 56-year-old Wangchuk has also won Ramon Magsasay award for his community-driven reform of learning systems in remote northern India, thus improving the life opportunities of Ladakhi youth.

