Left Menu

KCR will come to power at Centre in 2024; there won't be I-T raids: T'gana Minister

Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Sunday said there would not be raids by income tax I-T once Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao forms the government at the Centre after the 2024 general elections.In 2024, KCRs government will come at the Centre.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 18:07 IST
KCR will come to power at Centre in 2024; there won't be I-T raids: T'gana Minister
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Sunday said there would not be raids by income tax (I-T) once Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao forms the government at the Centre after the 2024 general elections.

"In 2024, KCR's government will come at the Centre. Then, income tax will be relaxed all over the country. There will not be any more raids. Everyone can earn whatever they can and KCR will bring in such a rule that they (people) can voluntarily pay tax. Whatever it is, there has to be a change in the country," he said in a meeting at Siddipet.

The I-T sleuths recently conducted searches at the residences of Malla Reddy and his family members. Raids were also carried out on educational institutions.

During the raids, Reddy alleged that the CRPF personnel who accompanied the I-T officials thrashed his son.

Cases were registered on November 24 by police here against Malla Reddy for allegedly obstructing duties of income tax officials during the searches carried out by them and also against an I-T official following a complaint by the Minister's son, police had said. "There are so many students in our educational institutions. They (I-T Department) say you have black money. You have stolen money. You take donations (capitation fee from students). I have never seen this anywhere. I am not scared as long as KCR is there," Reddy further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022