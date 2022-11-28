Left Menu

Delhi school receives bomb threat in e-mail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 15:43 IST
The Delhi Police on Monday received an email regarding a bomb being placed on a school campus here in south Delhi, officials said.

A senior police officer said that the email was received on Monday regarding the bomb placed in Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar.

The local police were informed and the bomb disposal squad, and dog squad rushed to the spot. The school campus was evacuated and a thorough search has been made, police said.

However, nothing has been recovered.

It seems to be a mischief, the officer said, adding that the details of the email are being checked.

