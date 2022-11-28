Yasaswy Wanted to Build Modern India through Quality Education: Suresh Prabhu

Mr. Suresh Prabhu delivered Eleventh N J Yasaswy Memorial Lecture at ICFAI, Hyderabad Hyderabad, Telangana, India (Hyderabad) ''Heroes need not be politicians, business leaders, or those who wear a uniform. Leaders build sustainable societies and develop individuals. Yasaswy was a leader who dreamt of building modern India through Quality Education,'' said Mr. Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister and 6 times Member of Parliament. He was delivering the Eleventh N J Yasaswy Memorial Lecture on 'Realising Yasaswy's Vision' at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad. Sri N J Yasaswy was the founder of the ICFAI Group of Educational Institutions and a pioneer in promoting higher education in the private sector in the country for over three decades. Talking about the role of education, Mr. Suresh Prabhu said that education is necessary to develop as an individual, discover oneself, and realize one's potential. He emphasized the role played by quality education and outcomes-oriented education. He said that the long-term sustenance of democratic society depends on strong institutions and individuals committed to institutions and institutional building. Remembering the contribution of Sri N J Yasaswy to developing private higher education, Mr. Suresh Prabhu said that he dared to challenge the existing education system and bring in a curriculum that was relevant to the present times. Private-sector-led education provides equal opportunity to grow for all. As India looks forward to becoming a US$ 5 trillion economy with services contributing to a significant part of the economy, the country could become a net exporter of education in the future, he said. Addressing staff and students at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad, he urged them to break from the past and contribute to new thinking. In his welcome address, Dr. J Mahender Reddy, Distinguished Advisor, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education University, recalled the contributions made by Sri Yasaswy in building a great institution and setting it on the path of excellence. Dr. L S Ganesh, Vice Chancellor, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education University, in his closing remarks, said that different perspectives and ground realities need to be considered to take the benefits of education to all. Mrs Sobha Rani Yasaswy, Chair Person, ICFAI Society, Prof. R P Kaushik, Former Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan, Chancellor for The ICFAI Universities at Sikkim & Raipur, Dr Bidyut Bhattacharyya, Pro Vice Chancellor, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Prof. A V Vedpuriswar, Senior Advisor, ICFAI Group, Prof Vijaya Lakshmi, Registrar other dignitaries, students and faculty attended the lecture in large numbers. About ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) is Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. About 6,000 students are pursuing various programs in the Faculty of Management (ICFAI Business School), Faculty of Science & Technology (IcfaiTech), Faculty of Law (ICFAI Law School) and ICFAI School of Architecture. ICFAI Business School (IBS) has recently received prestigious AACSB Accreditation. NAAC, an autonomous institute of University Grants Commission has also accredited The University with ‘A++’ Grade with an impressive score (institutional CGPA) of 3.59 out of 4.

