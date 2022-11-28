Cong says fighting for 'rights' of Dalits, minorities to be priority if party wins MCD polls

Fighting for the ''rights and protections'' of Dalits and minorities will be the first priority if the Congress wins the civic elections in the national capital, the party's Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary said on Monday.

Chaudhary said the Congress would implement various social welfare schemes to empower these communities, particularly Dalit children, through quality education.

Elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are scheduled for December 4 while the votes will be counted on December 7.

''People have been looking forward to good governance in the MCD and there is no better choice than the Congress to fulfil that dream. We will implement various social welfare schemes to empower the Dalits and minorities,'' he said.

He alleged that the BJP did not honour its promise of regularising temporary and contract employees of the MCD.

''In its 2017 MCD election 'Sankalp Patra', the BJP had promised to regularise the temporary and contractual employees. In their 2022 manifesto, the BJP did not mention anything about it. Even (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal had made many hollow promises to the Dalit community,'' he said.

