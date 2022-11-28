Left Menu

After Gujjar leader threatens to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra in Raj, ministers hold talks with community leaders

We will decide our strategy after the meeting. There are several issues related to the future of our youth, which we want to be resolved, Bainsla said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-11-2022 18:55 IST
Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Rajasthan, a committee comprising three state ministers on Monday held talks with a delegation from Gujjar community to address their demands related to reservation and other issues.

The minister assured them that the government will look into their charter of demands and asked them to attend another round of meeting on Tuesday.

Five communities under Most Backward Classes, including Gujjars, have been demanding a resolution to the problems faced in getting a five per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions, scholarships, promotion-related issues in jobs, budget for Devnarayan Board constituted for welfare of these communities and withdrawal of police cases against the protestors during the Gujjar agitation.

The three-member cabinet sub-committee comprises Home Minister Rajendra Yadav, Education Minister B D Kalla and Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandna.

''A consensus has been reached on most of the demands, but a final decision will be taken after a meeting with the officials,'' Kalla told reporters.

Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Vijay Bainsla had threatened that they will not allow the yatra to enter Rajasthan if their demands are not fulfilled.

''We are waiting for tomorrow (Tuesday). We will decide our strategy after the meeting. There are several issues related to the future of our youth, which we want to be resolved,'' Bainsla said. PTI AG AG CJ CJ

