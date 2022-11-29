173 young Egyptians graduate through U.S. Embassy English Access Microscholarship Program

On November 28, U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. Ambassador Daniel Rubinstein congratulated 173 young Egyptians from Aswan, Cairo, Port Said, and Tanta for developing exceptional English language skills by completing the two-year long U.S. Embassy English Access Microscholarship (Access) Program. The graduation ceremony was held at the American University in Cairo (AUC) campus in New Cairo and hosted by AUC president Dr. Ahmad Dallal.

In his remarks to the students, Ambassador Rubinstein discussed the importance of education and congratulated them on their achievements, stating, "The Access Program is not simply about learning English. It also teaches life skills that will help you throughout your academic and professional careers. During your time as Access students, you have strengthened your English language skills, you have built self-confidence, and you have developed critical thinking skills – becoming promising young leaders in the process."

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, the Access Program provides students with two years of high-quality English language education and the opportunity to participate in extracurricular learning and leadership activities. The Access Program in Egypt is currently implemented by the American University in Cairo and AMIDEAST. Since 2006, more than 5,000 talented Egyptian youth from underprivileged backgrounds have learned English through the Access Program. Globally, more than 100,000 students have graduated from the program.

(With Inputs from APO)