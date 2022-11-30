Left Menu

BIS signs MoUs with six engineering institutions to include Indian standards in curriculum

BIS signs MoUs with six engineering institutions to include Indian standards in curriculum
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has tied up with six engineering institutions for introduction of Indian standards as part of their curriculum.

This initiative is towards institutionalizing engagement of BIS with the eminent institutes for securing active participation of academia, an official statement said.

BIS has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology BHU, Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and National Institute of Technology Trichy for establishment of ‘BIS Standardization Chair Professor’ at these institutes.

The establishment will promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research & development in the field of Science and various disciplines in the respective institutes.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS, said the MoUs would strengthen and enhance the standards formulation activity by facilitating research & development (R&D) projects, encouraging involvement of young minds in the area of standardization process and jointly organizing seminars, conferences, workshops symposia or lectures, training and short-term education programs.

He emphasised on the need to engage with start-ups and incubation centres at academic institutions in formulation of new standards and compliance with the existing.

