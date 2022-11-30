Left Menu

Mamata visits school in N-24 Parganas, distributes toys, chocolates among children

PTI | Hasnabad | Updated: 30-11-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 14:52 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited a primary school here in North 24 Parganas district, and interacted with children.

Banerjee also distributed chocolates and soft toys among the students.

She later handed over winter garments to the locals of Khapukur in Hasnabad.

People were heard complaining of drinking water woes to the CM.

Mihir Adhikari, a local resident, said river bank erosion was another problem affecting the people of Hasnabad.

''We are hopeful that the CM will listen to our problems and address them,'' he added.

Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in Bengal sometime next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

